Stranded abroad by coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Stranded in another country

The cancellation of flights and the closure of borders as a reaction to the coronavirus has left people far from home.

BBC News has spoken to some of those trying to get back to the UK from Ghana, New Zealand and Australia.

  • 28 Mar 2020
Go to next video: How to keep 2m social distancing