Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lessons for lockdown from an Italian family
The Aninni family have been in lockdown in Rome for nearly three weeks. What advice do they have for other families across the world doing the same?
BBC Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie spoke to them on their balcony from the safety of the ground.
Camera and editing Andy Smythe
Producer Sara Monetta
-
29 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window