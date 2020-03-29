Lessons for lockdown from an Italian family
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Lessons for lockdown from an Italian family

The Aninni family have been in lockdown in Rome for nearly three weeks. What advice do they have for other families across the world doing the same?

BBC Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie spoke to them on their balcony from the safety of the ground.

Camera and editing Andy Smythe

Producer Sara Monetta

  • 29 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Why we touch our faces and how to stop doing it