Confusion and questions as Russia locks down

Coronavirus: Russians confused and wary of strict coronavirus lockdown
In Russia, a full lockdown has been imposed in most regions of the country, as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections continues to rise.
The measures taken by the government have been ratcheted up rapidly in a matter of days. As recently as last week, the Kremlin claimed there was “de facto no epidemic” in Russia.
But people are confused about what the lockdown means and wary of the measures amid a swathe of disinformation.
BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reports.
31 Mar 2020
