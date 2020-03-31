'We can't even wash our hands'

Media player
Coronavirus: Protecting yourself in a migrant camp
The often unsanitary conditions in refugee and migrant camps pose a challenge for residents trying to avoid coronavirus.
In Moria in Lesbos, 18,000 people are staying in a facility built for 3,000 and cases of Covid-19 are already on their doorstep.
The BBC's population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty was sent footage by a group of young filmmakers living in the settlement, who recorded scenes of migrants doing their best to keep people safe.
Editor: Yousef Eldin
