'We can't even wash our hands'

Video

The often unsanitary conditions in refugee and migrant camps pose a challenge for residents trying to avoid coronavirus.

In Moria in Lesbos, 18,000 people are staying in a facility built for 3,000 and cases of Covid-19 are already on their doorstep.

The BBC's population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty was sent footage by a group of young filmmakers living in the settlement, who recorded scenes of migrants doing their best to keep people safe.

Editor: Yousef Eldin