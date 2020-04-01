WHO 'deeply concerned' by coronavirus escalation

Media player
WHO 'deeply concerned by coronavirus 'rapid escalation'
The head of the World Health Organisation says he is "deeply concerned" by the "rapid escalation" of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covid-19 had spread to almost every country, and the global death toll would reach 50,000 in the next few days.
01 Apr 2020
