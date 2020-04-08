'Do not politicise this virus'
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against using Covid-19 to "score political points".

He was speaking after President Trump criticised the UN's health agency for being too "China-centric" in its tackling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump had said he was considering withdrawing funding to the organisation.

