Using 3D printers to make medical face shields
Coronavirus: The volunteers making face shields for Madrid’s medical staff

Led by a university professor, a group of volunteers including local families and students in Madrid are using 3D printers to make face shields and get them to where they are needed.

Editor Rafael Estefania

  • 10 Apr 2020
