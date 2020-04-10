Using 3D printers to make medical face shields

Media player
Coronavirus: The volunteers making face shields for Madrid’s medical staff
Led by a university professor, a group of volunteers including local families and students in Madrid are using 3D printers to make face shields and get them to where they are needed.
-
10 Apr 2020
