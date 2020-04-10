Passover, Ramadan and Easter: How to celebrate without leaving home

Video

This April has some of the most important religious celebrations of the year, including Passover, Easter, Vaisakhi and Ramadan. But how can people celebrate these traditional gatherings when many of us have to stay at home?

Here are some tips from people of faith around the world on how to make the most of virtual faith.

Video produced and presented by Sophia Smith-Galer

Photo: Demonstrating the parting of the Red Sea story as part of Passover celebrations Credit: BBC