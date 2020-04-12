Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Disney animator brings Antarctic story to life
As the last continent to be discovered and explored, Antarctica has always had its own unique allure.
Now the story of the early Antarctic explorers is being brought to life for a new generation.
A former Disney animator who worked on Frozen and Big Hero 6 has left Hollywood to create a graphic novel of their adventures.
The BBC's Justin Rowlatt met Sarah Airriess when he visited Antarctica earlier this year.
-
12 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window