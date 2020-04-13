Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Italian tenor Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed an online concert at Milan's empty cathedral with a message of hope to those in lockdown around the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 13 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How life looks under Italy’s coronavirus lockdown