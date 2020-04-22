Surviving lockdown: Grandmas' top tips

Media player
Coronavirus: Grandmas' top tips to get through lockdown
The elderly are some of the most vulnerable to the risks associated with coronavirus, but in times of such uncertainty they often have the best advice and words of encouragement.
So the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme spoke to people over the age of 90 from around the world to get their tips on how to stay positive and get through lockdown.
22 Apr 2020
