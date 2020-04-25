ICYMI: Pyramids, flamingos and a brave kangaroo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Pyramids, flamingos and a brave kangaroo

A message via the pyramids, a flamboyance of flamingos, a kangaroo braving the streets, and children all across the world getting creative...

Here are some of the stories that you may have missed this week.

  • 25 Apr 2020