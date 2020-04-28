Families foster pets during coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Families foster pets during outbreak

Animal shelters in a number of countries have reported a surge in requests to foster an animal during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some facilities this is welcome news as they struggle with a smaller workforce or being forced to close.

But some UK based charities have suspended fostering temporarily and there have been renewed warnings that a pet is a long-term commitment.

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Kookaburra laughs in the face of lockdown