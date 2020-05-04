'Our dad wrote the VE peace document'

Video

Friday 8 May is the 75th anniversary of VE day, the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Few people realised that a British theatre actor and manager, turned soldier, drafted the historic document of surrender which ended the conflict.

For years, John Counsell’s twin daughters had no idea about the role he played.

Jenny and Elizabeth Counsell, who are now 77, have spoken of their pride at his part in helping to bring the Second World War to an end.

