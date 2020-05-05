Thanking healthcare workers worldwide
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Thanking healthcare workers worldwide

From a flower drop to a star performance - a look at some of the ways that people have expressed thanks to the workers on the frontline against Covid-19.

Produced by Elise Wicker

  • 05 May 2020
Go to next video: Italians sing from their windows to defy coronavirus