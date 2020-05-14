A day in lockdown life around the world
Coronavirus: A day in lockdown life around the world

As lockdowns continue around the world, what does a day in the life of a teenager look like now?

We asked young people in 14 different countries to record their day - from when they woke up to the moment they went to bed - to find out how they are coping with coronavirus.

  • 14 May 2020
