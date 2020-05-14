Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: A day in lockdown life around the world
As lockdowns continue around the world, what does a day in the life of a teenager look like now?
We asked young people in 14 different countries to record their day - from when they woke up to the moment they went to bed - to find out how they are coping with coronavirus.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window