Fasting on the front line
Video

Fasting for Ramadan on the front line

Every year millions of Muslims fast for the holy month of Ramadan, not eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset. But what is it like to fast as a healthcare worker in the time of the coronavirus?

  • 23 May 2020