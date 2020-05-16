Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Beach crowds as countries ease lockdowns
Beaches are reopening around the world in countries that are easing their lockdowns.
Ticketed entry and temperature checks are some of the controls in place to help maintain social distancing.
-
16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window