Staying stylish for Eid in lockdown

Video

As Ramadan finishes, Muslims around the world are preparing for the celebration to end the month of fasting known as Eid al-Fitr.

Traditionally Muslims gather with friends and family and hold a huge celebration, as well as dress specially for the occasion – but with lockdown measures around the world still in place, here are three influencers who have gone viral this week with their preparations for an Eid in lockdown.

