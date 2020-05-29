'I built a virtual shrine for my grandfather'
Coronavirus: 'I built a memorial to my grandfather on Animal Crossing'

Isabella Ong, 24, is American-Chinese living in New York. Because of coronavirus restrictions she couldn't visit her grandfather's grave for her annual family tradition called Bai San.

So she found a way to honour him in the popular game Animal Crossing.

Video by Derek Cai and Joshua Ong.

