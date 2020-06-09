'George Floyd's death triggered memories of racism'
George Floyd: Black Lives Matter protests go global

Tens of thousands of people around the world have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. For many it’s reminded them of the issues they face in their own countries, including their own personal experiences of racism.

BBC Minute’s Kash Jones has been speaking to protesters from New Zealand to France to find out why they’re taking to the streets.

