Inside the community at the heart of the protests
George Floyd: The Minneapolis' community at the heart of the protests

The East Lake Street community in Minneapolis has been at the heart of the protests that came after the death of George Floyd.

Some demonstrating left businesses in the area damaged, but now the community has come together to help those affected.

People are working to help get the food and supplies needed by those who have been left struggling in the wake of the riots.

Many shops are immigrant-owned and, despite the damage caused by protesters, business owners support the movement.

  • 10 Jun 2020
