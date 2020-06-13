The teenager behind Virtual Pride

Video

Last month, seventeen-year-old Kiara Fox came up with an idea to run a Virtual Pride on social media. Since then she’s had her 18th birthday, 300,000 new followers and a Virtual Pride that’s reaching millions.

Now it’s also providing vital learning resources and support to queer people of colour too as the world reacts to the murder of George Floyd.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

Montage of Virtual Pride courtesy of Kiara Fox