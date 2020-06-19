Media player
Cornavirus: Can track and trace deliver? And can we trust it?
As countries around the world emerge from lockdown, contact tracing (also known as track and trace) is central to keeping Covid-19 under control until a vaccine can be found.
But can track and trace deliver in the face of a pandemic of this size? And we can trust how these systems work?
Ros Atkins reports.
19 Jun 2020
