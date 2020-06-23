Southern Mexico hit by earthquake.

Media player
Southern Mexico hit with 7.4 magnitude earthquake
The centre of the earthquake was in the coastal state of Oaxaca but shock waves were felt as far away as Mexico city.
Oaxaca Mayor announce that one person is known to have died. The President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador has urged people to stay on their guard in case of further tremors.
23 Jun 2020
