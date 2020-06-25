Curious shark sends surfers fleeing
Curious shark sends surfers in South Africa to shore

Authorities in South Africa have warned surfers and swimmers to be aware of sharks along the Southern and Eastern Cape coastlines.

Drone footage from Plettenberg Bay captured one group of boarders' close encounter with a great white.

