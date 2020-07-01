Six months that changed our world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Six months that changed our world

On December 31 last year, Chinese media reported for the first time on an outbreak of viral pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. Six months later, Covid-19 has changed the world. We look back at its spread across the globe.

Produced and edited by Peter Ball

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Wuhan: How life changed in the coronavirus city