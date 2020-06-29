World marks 50 years of Pride - despite Covid-19

Media player
How the world celebrated 50 years of Pride - despite the pandemic
It is 50 years since the first Gay Pride march in New York, and 51 since the Stonewall riots in the city which helped energise the fight for gay equality.
Most Pride events around the world have been cancelled or moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But over the weekend, reduced numbers of people still took to the streets in cities including New York, Taipei and Berlin.
29 Jun 2020
