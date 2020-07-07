Five things you should know about Jeff Bezos

Media player
Amazon's Jeff Bezos: The richest person in the world
His wealth is now estimated to be $171bn (£137bn), having made tens of billions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos even has plans to take the human race into space.
The BBC's James Wignall takes a look at a few things you need to know about the wealthiest person in the world.
07 Jul 2020
