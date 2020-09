A UK veterinary charity, PDSA, has awarded an African giant pouched rat a gold medal for "life-saving devotion to duty."

Magawa has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 unexploded munitions in Cambodia during his career. Trained by the Belgium-registered charity Apopo, so-called 'HeroRATs have been taught to detect landmines and tuberculosis since the 1990s.

Magawa is the first rat to receive the award, which has honoured 30 animals.