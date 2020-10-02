Around the world, there are differing attitudes to female voices reciting the Koran.

For some, it's thought they should be restricted to female-only spaces, reciting verses in women prayer circles or Islamic lectures, for fear that the voice in public is "sinful".

But in many cultures it is encouraged and there is growing appetite to bring more women into the field.

Producer: Sophia Smith-Galer.

