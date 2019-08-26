Poland's largest WW2 bomb explodes during attempt to defuse it
The largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland has detonated during an attempt to defuse it.
The RAF dropped the Tallboy or "earthquake" bomb in a raid in 1945 which sank the German cruiser Lützow.
The Polish Navy said there had been a 50:50 chance the bomb would explode and all the divers were unharmed.
The bomb was at the bottom of a Baltic Sea shipping canal, and about 750 residents near the port city of Swinoujscie were evacuated.