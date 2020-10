Aryana Sayeed is Afghanistan’s biggest female pop star. During Taliban rule, almost all music was banned in the country, and women still face a lot of criticism for performing.

Aryana has used her role as a judge on singing competitions there to inspire other women to follow their passion for music.

