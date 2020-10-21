Binu, a construction worker in the southern Indian state of Kerala, sorely regrets attending his uncle's funeral. He caught Covid-19 at the ceremony and spread it to at least another eight people.

Despite a recent surge in infections, Kerala with its well-equipped public health system is better equipped than some other Indian states to deal with the crisis.

Kamalamma, a health worker sharing information on the virus from door to door in the state, says older and infirm people are largely taking precautions but that younger people are still less concerned about the disease.