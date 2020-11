What does it take to become a leader? From deep in the Maasai lands of Kenya to high in the mountains of Tibet, we talk to three traditional leaders on what they have learnt in their time as leaders of their communities.

Stephen Oruma Ole Nkaru from Kenya, Ven. Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche from Tibet and John Rice, Zahgausgai Mukwa from Wasauksing First Nation in Canada share their wisdom.