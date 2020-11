Dozens of people have lost their lives in landslides in Guatemala, following torrential rain and high winds caused by Storm Eta.

It first hit Nicaragua as a Category Four hurricane with winds of 140mph (225km/h) before later being downgraded to a tropical storm.

Eta is believed to have killed more than 70 people across the Central American region, the Reuters news agency reports.

