The former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown says President-elect Joe Biden will want to bring the international community together and give leadership on issues like global health, the economy and climate change.

He told David Eades on BBC World News the new president would go for co-operation where possible, but competition and confrontation where necessary.

"I don't think he will be soft on China on both trade and the currency, on technological transfer, on human rights, where he has spoken more about that than President Trump," Mr Brown said.