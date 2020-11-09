Both Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have urged citizens to continue to follow coronavirus rules following the news of a new milestone in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The news was announced during the first week of the UK's nationwide lockdown which will end on the 2 December.

President-elect Biden has encouraged Americans to continue wearing their masks.

