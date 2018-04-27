Protesters are calling for Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan, to end the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a 1994 truce.

Under the Russian-brokered deal, Azerbaijan keeps areas it has captured.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher has been speaking to people at a demonstration in Yerevan.