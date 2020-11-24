Michelle Yeoh is dominating Hollywood right now - as well as starring in the hit Crazy Rich Asians, she is also set to feature in the new Marvel and Avatar franchises.

But when she first arrived in the US, she found she wasn't being offered the kind of roles she had been in Asia.

Named on this year's BBC 100 Women list, Michelle Yeoh also talks about her work with the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador, and how she wants to inspire girls to grow up with the idea they can do anything they set their minds to.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #BBC100Women.