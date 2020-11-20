WHO's Nabarro: No to mandatory Covid vaccinations

Making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory would only discourage people from getting vaccinated, the World Health Organization's special envoy for Covid-19, David Nabarro has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "I am against mandatory on most things because in the end we want people to do the right thing, in the right place, at the right time."

Mr Nabarro also said the World Health Organisation had not hidden any information about the pandemic and if anyone could show they had, the organisation should be called to account.

WHO has faced criticism that it was too close to China in the early days of the pandemic.

