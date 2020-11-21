Protests have erupted on the streets of Brazil after a black man was killed by two white security guards.

Footage showed Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, being repeatedly punched in the face outside a supermarket in Porto Alegre.

Protesters gathered outside the Carrefour store and in the country's capital Brasilia with some chanting "the colour of my skin doesn't define me".

Brazil has a long legacy of racism. It was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery, in 1888.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.