Elephant rescued from well in a 14-hour operation in India

A team of 50 people have helped rescue a male elephant from a deep well in Dharmapuri, southern India.

Local villagers dropped banana leaves down for the elephant to eat as the rescue dragged on through the night.

The bull was eventually brought to the surface upside down, as cranes and belts lifted it to safety.

