Pakistani film star Mahira Khan wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV.

She's outspoken on many issues, and represents the UN as a goodwill ambassador, highlighting the experience of refugees in Pakistan.

She's been a favourite with audiences ever since starting out as an MTV video jockey (VJ) in 2006 and appears on this year's BBC 100 Women list.

