How Covid cruise ships are navigating troubled waters

With global travel at standstill and their borders effectively, Singaporeans are desperate to get a break.

So when the offer of "cruises to nowhere" - that's a round trip over a few days at sea but no stops anywhere - came up, many jumped at the chance.

The initial trips have been a big hit, but then a passenger tested positive mid-cruise, forcing a ship to turn back early.

It turned out to be a false alarm but, the operators say, the swift reaction shows the system is working.

