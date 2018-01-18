A massive seizure of the drug Captagon in Italy has revealed the scale of illegal drug production in Syria.

It's the largest haul ever seized, with a street value of more than $1bn (£900m) and was followed by smaller drug raids across the Middle East, in what appears to be a coordinated effort against the lucrative narcotics trade likely run by the Syrian regime and its allies.

The amphetamine, Captagon is used recreationally across the Middle East but is also taken by fighters who say it gives them a feeling of invincibility on the frontlines.

The BBC's Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville gained exclusive access to the drugs' journey to an incinerator.

Produced and edited by Fabian Chaundy and Julian Miglierini