Thirty two years on from the Lockerbie bombing atrocity, the US Justice Department has charged the alleged bomb maker.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud has been charged with terrorism-related crimes, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

Pan Am Flight 103 blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 272 people.

Prosecutors will seek the extradition of Mr Masud to stand trial in the US.