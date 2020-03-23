Israel had early success in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but that came at a cost.

The divide between secular and religious communities increased after the army was brought in to enforce public health measures. Families across the country lost loved ones, and the nation, like the rest of the world, ended the year weary and economically uncertain.

Tom Bateman and the BBC team in Israel revisit some of those they met this year while covering the pandemic in Israel.

Filmed and edited by Lee Durant.