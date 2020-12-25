The climbers who risk their lives for Christmas trees

In the Caucasus Mountains of the Republic of Georgia, villagers make a vital seasonal income harvesting the seeds of Nordmann firs for export to Europe, where they will become Christmas trees. Pickers climb to the top of 50m giants to harvest the cones. Some use safety ropes but others rely on their climbing skills and wits.

Producer: Rayhan Demytrie

