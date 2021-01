In 2013, Nasser Muthana left his home in Cardiff to become an IS fighter in Syria.

Months later, his brother Aseel, joined him.

Reporter Olivia Davies went to school and college with the brothers and wants to find out why they abandoned their life in Wales to become extremists in Syria.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.